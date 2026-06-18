Space Coast Surf Fishing Forecast – June 2026

June is one of the most productive months of the year for surf fishing along Florida’s Space Coast, and if you know how to read the conditions, Brevard beaches can light up with action from sunrise to sunset. Warmer water temperatures, migrating bait schools and calmer morning surf create prime opportunities for anglers targeting snook, redfish, pompano, whiting, jack crevalle and even the occasional tarpon cruising the shoreline.

June surf fishing is all about timing the tides, watching the bait and staying mobile. Early mornings will consistently produce the best bite before the summer heat and afternoon storms roll in. Expect water temperatures to climb into the low-to-mid 80s, pushing snook tight to the beach troughs and structure. This is prime time for anglers fishing live croakers, finger mullet or fresh-cut bait along deeper cuts near the sandbars. The snook bite should remain strong throughout the month, especially during the first and last light windows. Look for fish stacked near outflows, troughs and areas with moving water. June is one of the best months to catch oversized breeder snook from the beach, and anglers willing to fish low-light periods have an excellent shot at trophy-class fish.

Pompano fishing slows slightly compared to spring, but there will still be quality fish moving through deeper troughs during calmer surf conditions. Sand fleas and fresh shrimp fished on double-drop rigs remain the go-to setup. Whiting and croaker action should stay steady throughout June, providing excellent opportunities for families and anglers looking for consistent action.

One of the most exciting parts of June surf fishing is the arrival of larger predators following schools of baitfish along the beach. Jack crevalle, bluefish, sharks and occasional tarpon will aggressively feed during periods of heavy bait movement. Keep an eye out for diving birds, nervous water and schools of mullet pushing down the shoreline. Artificial lures like silver spoons, topwater plugs and soft plastics can produce explosive strikes during these feeding frenzies.

For anglers planning a guided trip, June is one of the top months to book a surf fishing charter in Cocoa Beach. The variety of species, warm weather and consistent action make it ideal for both beginners and experienced anglers. Whether you’re targeting trophy snook at sunrise or filling the cooler with whiting and pompano for dinner, June offers some of the best beach fishing Florida has to offer. Give me a call and let’s hit the sand!

Capt. Lukas Brickweg

Cocoa Beach Surf Fishing Charters

cocoabeachsurffishingcharters.com

(321) 205-4672