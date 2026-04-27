Space Coast Surf Fishing Forecast – May 2026

May is one of my favorite months to fish the surf here in Brevard. The weather settles into a predictable rhythm, water temps climb into that sweet spot, and bait starts flooding the shoreline. If you’ve been waiting all spring to get serious about surf fishing, this is your window. The bite turns on, species variety peaks, and the conditions are about as angler-friendly as it gets.

As we move through May, expect water temperatures to range from the mid-70s early in the month to pushing 80 degrees by the end. That warming trend is the trigger for a major migration push along Florida’s Space Coast. You’ll see schools of mullet, glass minnows and sand fleas thick in the wash, and where there’s bait, there are predators.

The headliners this month are going to be whiting, pompano, and black drum, with a strong showing of bluefish and the occasional Spanish mackerel blitzing just beyond the breakers. Early mornings and late afternoons will be your prime feeding windows, especially on incoming tides when clean water pushes bait closer to shore.

Let’s talk tactics.

For pompano and whiting, you want to focus on reading the beach. Look for cuts, troughs, and sandbars, those subtle changes in structure are everything. I always tell clients: don’t just cast as far as you can. Fish smart, not far. Most of your bites will come in that first trough, often within 20 to 40 yards of the shoreline.

A standard double-drop pompano rig tipped with fresh or live sand fleas is hard to beat this time of year. If sand fleas are scarce, Fishbites or small pieces of shrimp will get the job done. Keep your weights matched to the surf, usually 3 to 5 ounces will hold bottom unless we get a late-season front stirring things up.

Black drum will cruise the same zones but tend to key in on slightly deeper pockets. If you’re targeting drum specifically, don’t be afraid to upsize your bait. Half a blue crab or a chunk of shrimp can make the difference between catching numbers and hooking into something memorable.

Now, when those bluefish and Spanish mackerel show up, and they will, it’s game on. You’ll often see birds diving or bait spraying. That’s your signal to switch gears. Grab a metal spoon or Gotcha plug and start covering water. Fast retrieves and flashy presentations will draw aggressive strikes. It’s some of the most exciting surf fishing you’ll experience all year.

One thing that really defines May is water clarity. We typically get cleaner conditions compared to the windy months behind us, which means sight-feeding fish are more active. Downsizing leaders and using more natural bait presentations can significantly increase your hookup ratio. Pay attention to your leader material. I like fluorocarbon in the 15–25 lb. range for most surf applications this time of year.

Tides matter more than anything else. If you can line up an early morning high tide or a sunset incoming tide, your odds go way up. Combine that with low light and active bait, and you’ve got the perfect recipe.

For anglers visiting Cocoa Beach or locals looking to dial things in, May is also a great time to refine your skills. The conditions are forgiving, and the fish are cooperative. It’s an ideal month to learn how to read the surf, understand bait movement, and build confidence in your setups.

At Cocoa Beach Surf Fishing Charters, this is one of our busiest and most productive times of year for a reason. Clients consistently hook into quality fish, and the action stays steady throughout the trip. Whether you’re brand new to surf fishing or looking to sharpen your edge, May offers a little bit of everything.

Bottom line—don’t miss it. The combination of warm water, abundant bait and aggressive fish makes May one of the best months to fish the beach here on the Space Coast. Get your gear ready, watch the tides, and I’ll see you on the sand!

Capt. Lukas Brickweg

Cocoa Beach Surf Fishing Charters

cocoabeachsurffishingcharters.com

(321) 205-4672