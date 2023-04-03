Spawn is Getting Closer

By Ronnie Parris

Hey folks, I hope winter is about over. I’m ready for spring flowers, turkeys gobblin’, and fish-feeding frenzies.

This marks the best time of year to catch multiple species of fish. The crappie are scattered, getting on with the spawning process. Tactics and tackle vary from angler to angler. Almost all will produce when the bite is on, but my favorite is slow trolling live and artificial baits at surface to 20 ft. depths.

If walleyes are what you’re after, the spawning is about done, so red clay banks with live crawlers is your ticket. Bass should be wide open, right on the bank, both with minnows or minnow-looking artificial baits. I like Keitechs and flukes but have caught well on plastic worms and spinner baits.

No matter what your style is, this is gonna be your time, so grab the kids and head to the water for some warm temperatures and hot fishing. No better time to get them hooked than right now. Maybe you will see my little fishing buddy, Coy, and me, pictured in the photo.

Ronnie Parris is owner and head guide of Smoky Mountain Outdoors Unlimited-Fontana Lake Fishing Guides, headquartered in Bryson City, N.C., heart of the Great Smoky Mountains www.smounlimited.com; (828) 488-9711.