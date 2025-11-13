Species Spotlight: Jaguar Guapote

Name:
Jaguar Guapote
Status:
Non-native
Native Range:
Atlantic slope of Central and South America
Florida Range:
Coastal canal system of southeast Florida with a northern range of West Palm Beach.
Appearance:
A member of the Cichlid Family with broken lateral line and black-and-white patterning making this species distinct. Toothed and protrusible mouth, numerous purple to black spots or blotches on body and fins, with a series of black squares along their sides. Similar in shape to a black crappy though the broken lateral instantly sets it apart.
Feeding Habits:
Feeds primarily on small fish, aquatic insects, worms, and snails. Know to take beetle- spins and speck targeted artificials.
Spawning Habitats:
Spawning occurs March through July with a secondary spawn in October and November. Females lay eggs on hard, flat surfaces.
State Record:
IGFA all-tackle record caught in Florida weighed 3.5-lbs and was 21.5 inches long.
FWC Regulations:
There presently are no bag or size limits on this fish.
Edibility:
Excellent
Courtesy of FWC