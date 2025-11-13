Species Spotlight: Jaguar Guapote

Name:

Jaguar Guapote

Status:

Non-native

Native Range:

Atlantic slope of Central and South America

Florida Range:

Coastal canal system of southeast Florida with a northern range of West Palm Beach.

Appearance:

A member of the Cichlid Family with broken lateral line and black-and-white patterning making this species distinct. Toothed and protrusible mouth, numerous purple to black spots or blotches on body and fins, with a series of black squares along their sides. Similar in shape to a black crappy though the broken lateral instantly sets it apart.

Feeding Habits:

Feeds primarily on small fish, aquatic insects, worms, and snails. Know to take beetle- spins and speck targeted artificials.

Spawning Habitats:

Spawning occurs March through July with a secondary spawn in October and November. Females lay eggs on hard, flat surfaces.

State Record:

IGFA all-tackle record caught in Florida weighed 3.5-lbs and was 21.5 inches long.

FWC Regulations:

There presently are no bag or size limits on this fish.

Edibility:

Excellent

Courtesy of FWC