caught this 28.5 inches and 8lbs Speckle Trout in Gulf Shores.

My first time fly fishing with a guide on salt water. This was my second fish caught on the fly I made.

The first fish was a black drum weighing in at 25lbs but the speckle trout was the catch of the day and probably of my lifetime. I'll keep fishing for them but everyone I've seen and caught since this one has been 16" or less but it's the thrill of the catch I'm hunting!