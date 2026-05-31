Speed up for Summer

By: Joe Sheaffer

The weather and water temperatures are warming. Southwest Florida anglers need to transition their strategies to catch our fish in the summer. The fish are going to be more aggressive, so making adjustments can help us be more successful. I have had success using a slower presentation with most lures and I’m confident with that technique. The slower presentation is very productive with the inshore species and works very well throughout the year. Many species like snook, redfish and trout frequent similar areas and structures during the year. In my experience, I have found they don’t all react the same every season. Snook tend to be very aggressive during the summer and I enjoy catching them inshore, on the beaches, and in other shallow water environments. From the back of creeks, around islands in the sounds, around the passes and even on the beaches. There are many presentations, lures and techniques that will work but there is one common key, Fast and Erratic. Be it a Jig, Jerk Shad, Plug or Topwater lure to name a few, you can’t move your lure fast enough. Swim it faster, jig it aggressively, a faster retrieve, all can produce some of the most exciting, heart pounding strikes that you will ever see. Speed it up around points, potholes, sea walls, even blowouts along the beaches can be very productive this time of year. If catching snook is high on your list, give your lures and presentations a little more energy, the results may be a huge adrenaline rush. Good luck and keep casting!