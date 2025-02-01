Sportfishing Industry Pleased with Withdrawal of Vessel Speed Rule, More Work to be Done

Alexandria, VA. – January 15, 2025 – Today, NOAA Fisheries formally withdrew a proposed rule that would have had dire consequences on public access to fishing along much of the eastern seaboard. The North Atlantic Right Whale Vessel Strike Reduction Rule, originally published in the Federal Register in 2022, would have limited vessels larger than 35 feet from traveling faster than 10 knots (11.5 mph). The proposed speed restrictions would have governed coastal waters from Massachusetts to Florida and been in effect for roughly half the year.

“ASA is pleased to see the draconian vessel speed rule sent back to NOAA so that we can find a collaborative, long-term solution that effectively mitigates the potential for vessel strikes and incorporates innovative safety technologies,” said Mike Leonard, Vice President of Government Affairs at the American Sportfishing Association (ASA). “Restricting boat speeds off the Atlantic Coast would have crushed the sportfishing industry and many coastal communities that rely on fishing and boating to support their economy.”

From its inception, the proposed rule was based on faulty science. Restricting speeds in open waters would make vessels vulnerable to capsizing, or worse, due to the inability to safely navigate through rough seas or evade incoming storms.

In creating this proposal, NOAA largely ignored technologies that could help reduce vessel strikes, such as passive acoustic monitoring, infrared cameras, imagery, marine radar, forward-facing sonar, and crowdsourcing on the water observations. These technologies exist today and could be scaled quickly to provide real benefits for marine life, anglers, and boaters.

In creating this proposal, NOAA largely ignored technologies that could help reduce vessel strikes, such as passive acoustic monitoring, infrared cameras, satellite imagery, marine radar, forward-facing sonar, and crowdsourcing on the water observations. These technologies exist today and could be scaled quickly to provide real benefits for marine life, anglers, and boaters.

“We look forward to working with the Trump Administration, Congress, and other stakeholders to protect North Atlantic right whales, anglers, boaters, and the sportfishing industry,” added Leonard.

Thanks to the efforts of allies in Congress, the sportfishing industry, our partners, and the recreational fishing community, this burdensome and overreaching proposal has been shelved for the time being and we can collectively focus on what steps must come next to improve marine conservation and preserve public access.