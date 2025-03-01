Spring Fishing

By: Capt. Dave Stephens

Well folks, we made it through another winter, and this one sent more cool weather our way than we normally get here in all of Florida. We actually saw record snow in North Florida this year, and several days of temps that didn’t get above 60 degrees in Southwest Florida. The good news is that now we are into March, and that normally means that we are done with winter, however, I wouldn’t be surprised if we don’t get hit with another cold front. Mother Nature seems to always get the last laugh.

The warmer water temps will have the snook waking up from this cooler winter. The last couple months these guys have been laying low in the deeper water. Places like the deep residential canals are always a great place to locate early spring snook. If your able to locate some live bait, remember to fish slow. It’s been a while since these guys have been feeding heavy, and it might take a while for the metabolism to get fired up. If the snook don’t want to cooperate try fishing some of the flats for trout. The warmer water generally gets these guys in the feeding mood. Baits such as shrimp and live bait under a popping cork gets the job done.

With the water warming the fishing will begin to gradually pick up. We just went through a colder than normal winter, so a little patience may be needed.

