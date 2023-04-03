Spring Tactics In The Upstate

By Karl Ekberg

Now, with the winter season behind us, warmer, longer daylight days are ahead. Many days of dry fly fishing have blessed the South Carolina waters through March. Excellent cool evenings and warm days have made early spring fishing a delight throughout the Chattooga and Chauga Rivers. Great rain has also blessed the river valleys, with rain coming in every four to five days, bringing water levels up and then subsiding to wadable levels within a day or two of the storms passing.

The hatcheries, from both Georgia and South Carolina, have been stocking trout throughout the Delayed Harvest and other sections of the rivers, with great abundance this spring. The April outlook for the weather looks to be a continued wet/rainy month, with about average temperatures in the mid-sixties. This time of year, it is crucial that we still receive plenty of rain to keep water table levels up, as warmer temperatures are on the horizon.

A “dry-dropper” rig is a favorite of our guides during their trips with clients during this time of year. Excellent numbers of fish are being caught using this technique. This is an easy set up for everyone to use. Simply select a large, highly buoyant dry fly, consisting of a highly visible wing (top of the fly), and preferably a foam body. From the hook of this fly, tie on a piece of tippet of 4X-6X diameter and eighteen to twenty-four inches long. To the end of this tippet will be tied a smaller nymph or emerger of the hatches occurring on the rivers at the time.

The dry fly serves several purposes in the entire presentation of the flies being fished. First, the large dry acts as an “indicator” for strikes from the trout on the trailer/dropper fly. Secondly, and of possibly more importance, it shows if the flies are drifting drag-free throughout our entire drift/presentation of the flies. Having the leader and fly line upstream above the dry fly is crucial for the drift, with little to no fly line on the water. After the cast of the dry-dropper rig, a mend or two of the leader, fly line, and an easy rod lift is necessary to accomplish the dead drift, which is critical.

If fish are coming to the surface and refusing to eat, try a couple of the following things: Downsize the fly by one size, try the next size down of tippet, change color and, lastly, change the position of the cast for a slightly different drift. Dry flies not working? Full swing ahead with emergers or heavy tandem nymph rigs on the Euro side will still produce many fish throughout the day.

For a day or two following a heavy storm with lower water clarity, heavier flows, and elevated water heights, heavy steamers are also a great idea, with a weighted leader. The streamer side of things will be great, especially with the emergence of many small baitfish as the waters warm again.

As the weather warms, trees, bushes, and wildflowers are abloom throughout the river corridors, which brings out many folks, some new and some who haven’t visited in many years. Along with added foot traffic, there also seems to be added litter along riversides and parking areas. Please, let’s all remember we only have one outdoors, and while we enjoy it, “Leave No Trace” will leave a better place for all of us, tomorrow and for years to come.

