Spring Transitions

By: Capt. Dave Stephens

As the saying goes April showers bring May flowers. Well, I for one hope the rain holds off as we dealt with an interesting winter this past year with January and February being colder than normal, very wet, and windy. Let’s hope it settles down and we get back to our normal patterns, so us anglers can get back out on the water!

Over the past couple of weeks with water temps starting to stay in the 70-degree range means that the snook will come out and play. I love to fish for big snook and this is one of the best times of the year to do it. I have been having excellent success on my charters catching some real nice fish. If you live close to any of our local rivers, and the weather is not cooperating, you can still have a very great day fishing. Also, the local flats and mangrove shorelines are doing very well, and there are many different areas that are holding great numbers.

Redfish have been very productive on the higher tides along the mangrove shorelines. I look for the green bushy over hangs. On the lower tides the reds have been holding in the potholes just off the mangroves. This time of year, stealth is very important due to the clear water. I highly recommend that you anchor your boat as far as possible and make a soft presentation, in other words, be quiet!

If you would like to experience some of Charlotte Harbor’s finest fishing give us a call or send an email. All of our charters are private and customized to fit you and your party’s needs.