St. Petersburg Power And Sailboat Show Presented By Progressive Welcomes Strong Attendance And Exhibitor Momentum For 48th Annual Event

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (January 21, 2026) – The 48th Annual St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show Presented by Progressive brought record numbers of attendees on Saturday flooding into the largest and longest running boat show on Florida’s west coast. Nautical accessories and service exhibitors reported strong sales and especially good traffic inside the 40,000 square foot tent. Educational programming in partnership with the Annapolis School of Seamanship and Progressive remained a major draw, as visitors took advantage of the opportunity to learn from experts and connect with the wider boating community.

Throughout the weekend, January 15-18, the City’s downtown waterfront was busy as boat enthusiasts viewed more than 350 boats displayed both on land and in the water. From first-time buyers to experienced captains, attendees had access to an impressive lineup of vessels, marine products, and industry innovation all in one place.

The show continues to deliver economic impact to the St. Petersburg community, bringing in an affluent influx of out-of-town visitors and exhibitors who support local hotels, restaurants and shops in downtown St. Petersburg. Continued strong attendance and exhibitor engagement reinforce the show’s long-standing role as a key driver for tourism and commerce along the city’s waterfront.

“This year’s St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show is a true reflection of the strength of boating on Florida’s west coast and the passion this community brings year after year,” said Andrew Doole, President of U.S. Boat Shows. “With record Saturday attendance and a strong exhibitor lineup across the waterfront, the weekend showcased not only an outstanding event experience, but a meaningful boost for local businesses and a continued commitment to educating and engaging today’s boaters.”

In addition to celebrating the boating lifestyle, the event also supported local conservation efforts through optional guest donations at checkout. When purchasing tickets for the St. Petersburg Power & Sailboat Show Presented by Progressive, attendees were given the opportunity to add a contribution to Tampa Bay Watch—a St. Petersburg-based organization dedicated to protecting the area’s waterways and ecosystems while educating the community on environmental stewardship. Through these optional attendee donations, the show generated $1,500 in support of Tampa Bay Watch’s ongoing mission.Not far from the boat show site, Tampa Bay Watch’s Discovery Center on The St. Pete Pier saw many new faces as boat show ticket holders toured the museum for free.

