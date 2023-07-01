St. Pete Report By: Capt. Anthony Corcella

The redfish have been on fire in the Tampa Bay area. Whether you’re throwing live bait or dead bait, these fish are eating everything in sight. You’re not going to find them on the flats. They are hiding in the mangrove bushes deep in. Be sure to use a heavier leader like 30-pound test. Our choice of hook is going to be a 2/0 offset circle hook. We are using a 7-foot 6-inch medium heavy fishing rod with a 4000-size reel. This seems like the perfect combo to pull these fish out. The key to making this a perfect fishing day is to make sure you have a good strong tide–the key is water flow.

The Bay reefs are on fire right now with mangrove snapper and mackerel. I personally like using a knocker rig or Mission Fishin jighead with shrimp. Use the same style rod and reel as above with a 1-ounce egg sinker.

All the snook that we have been catching have been over 25 inches–lots of big dogs out there. Dead bait seems like the key for the bigger snook, as the water is warmer. The snook are more sluggish. I hope these tips work out for you. If you have any questions, you could always call me. Captain Anthony 727-432-6446.