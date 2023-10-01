St. Pete Report By: Capt. Anthony Corcella

The trout bite has definitely picked up in the last few trips that we have made. We are fishing the sides of the channels by the grass flats. They are eating just about every bait known to man–especially DOA CAL jigs paired up with a Mission Fishing 1/8-ounce jig head. We like to use a 7-foot lite action rod to feel those taps. Also, we have be using 15-pound fluorocarbon leader. That way they don’t see the line. If you get out on a good tide, let your boat drift around–that’s how you will find more trout.

The redfish bite is also hot. Check out some of the docks with structure. That’s where we have been catching some nice ones. Live shrimp seem to be the trick. Also, the tripletail bite will be coming in hot. Be ready to start checking out the markers in the Bay. Live greenbacks and shrimp work well.

