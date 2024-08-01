St. Pete Report By: Capt. Anthony Corcella

The inshore bite has remained strong, if you know where to look. Warm water tactics are a must. Find deeper water along a healthy grass flat and the trout are sure to be close by. Inshore dock fishing remains steady and a reliable choice for catch and release snook and redfish, along with nice keeper inshore mangrove snapper and scattered keeper grouper. Live pinfish, shrimp and greenbacks will get you into the action. Cut baits will also get hit. Try pinfish, ladyfish, mullet or threadfins. Keep a rod rigged for cobia–they can show up at any time.

The near-shore bite on the many rock piles dotting the deeper water in Tampa Bay are loaded with mangrove snapper, gray snapper, grouper, sharks, cobia and mackerel. Cut bait and live pinfish will load the cooler with a variety of snapper and a few keeper grouper. Freeline a butterflied grunt for the sharks. Tarpon are all over the bay. Pass crabs, cut shad and live threadfins or pinfish will get you into the action.

It’s hot out right now, and fighting these fish will take its toll. Heat exhaustion is a real threat. Bring plenty of ice and water or sports drinks. You will need at least a gallon per person. Now it’s time to take these tips and get out there and fish!