I caught this 38 inch Snook in Sun St Pete.

This is the biggest snook I ever caught, I don’t know the true length because it was bigger then one of those rulers you get from the bait shop with all the fish on it that’s 36 inches so I’m guessing it’s 38 but I think it’s more but 38 still sounds plenty good to me, and didn’t want to weigh it because it would of gotten hurt it, it was a clean release though got revived in less the 5 minutes and let go of my thumb and swam off like a stud.