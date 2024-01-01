St. Petersburg Power & Sailboat Show, Presented by Progressive, schedules the Largest Boat Show on the Gulf Coast

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – November 20, 2023 – The Annual St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show, Presented by Progressive, returns to downtown St. Pete January 18-21, 2024. For over 40 years, Informa/U.S. Boats has brought the most comprehensive display of vessels to St. Petersburg’s downtown waterfront. From fishing boats to luxury yachts both on land and in the water and a 40,000-square-foot tent housing all types of marine gear, the show attracts boating enthusiasts from all over Florida’s West Coast. The show is located at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts Mahaffey Theater – Yacht Basin and Albert Whitted Park, 400 1st Street S. St. Petersburg, FL 33701.

Tickets are on sale now and must be purchased online at stpeteboatshow.com. General admission is $22 for adults, and children ages 15 and under attend free. Veterans and active-duty military show proof of military service for a free ticket. Boat show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, January 18-20; and Sunday, January 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show, Presented by Progressive, supports Tampa Bay Watch, a St. Petersburg-based organization that protects the area’s waterways and ecosystem. Not far from the boat show site, Tampa Bay Watch has a Discovery Center on The St. Pete Pier downtown. Proceeds from boat show ticket sales will benefit education programs and eco-tours.

The Annapolis School of Seamanship (ASOS) and Progressive have teamed up again this year to provide complimentary on-water boat training courses to attendees who pre-register through the show website. Attendees can also look forward to an impressive lineup of educational seminars featuring industry experts like Bill Cullen from Seven Seas Cruising Association, and many more. Among the lineup is also Captain Don Dingman from Hook the Future, returning to host his famous Kids Fishing Clinics on Saturday, 1/20 and Sunday, 1/21 at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

All attendees of the St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show, Presented by Progressive, will have the opportunity to connect with boating experts and learn about the latest features and innovations in the marine industry by viewing more than 300 exhibits.

With Progressive as the official presenting sponsor, other boat show sponsors include: Goslings, Stella Artois, Budweiser, Ketel One Botanical, Tanqueray, Crown Royal, Southern Eagle Distributing, Summit Marine Fire and Safety, Annapolis School of Seamanship, Center Consoles Only, BlacktipH Fishing, Icon Electric Vehicles, Reef Runner Boats, Aim Marine Group, Marina Life, Abordo, Soundings, Sail, The Mariner, Boat Attitude, Power Boat International, Coastal Angler, Power and Motor Yacht, Yachting Times, Latitudes and Attitudes, and Florida Powerboat Club.

Follow the St. Petersburg Sailboat and Power Boat Show, Presented by Progressive, on Facebook and Instagram @stpeteboatshow. Follow Informa on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/informa-us-boat-shows/.

About Informa Markets

The U.S. Boat Shows division of Informa Markets is the leading exhibitions organizer that owns and operates the world’s foremost international boat and yacht events. Upcoming shows include the Suncoast Boat Show, April 19-21, 2024, attracting record-setting audiences and boat sales to the West Coast of Florida. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.