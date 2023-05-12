State Record Bait

They grow big bait in Missouri.

Brian Rehmeier, of Augusta, Missouri, snagged this 2-pound, 10-ounce gizzard shad while trying to catch Asian carp for catfish bait in late March.

The big gizzard, which would make an excellent big striper bait, was certified as a new Missouri state record for “alternative method” catches. The previous record weighed 2-pounds, 6-ounces and has stood since 2017.

“I was pretty surprised to learn the fish I snagged would now be the new state record,” Rehmeier said. “It’s not the coolest state-record fish, but I’ll take it!”

And we’re not sure about this, but it seems likely Rehmeier’s record gizzard shad may be the first gizzard in history to ever hang over someone’s mantel. After realizing he had a state record, Rehmeier decided to have the fish mounted.