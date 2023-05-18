State Record Blackfish Caught Off Delaware

A 22-pound, 14-ounce tautog caught on a wreck out of the Indian River Inlet on May 6 is a new Delaware state record for the species. James Milano, of North Babylon, N.Y., caught the big ’tog while fishing with No Limit Sportfishing, captained by Jon Azato.

Officials with the Delaware Division of Fish and Wildlife certified the 34-inch blackfish at Hook ’em and Cook ’em Bait & Tackle at Indian River Inlet. The new state record tautog weighed 1 pound, 6.7 ounces more than the previous state record, caught in May 2022 by Brent Wiest.

On the No Limit Sportfishing Facebook page, Capt. Azato reported that overall it was a tough day of fishing but that they picked up a few good ones for the cooler. Azato also reported a very good opener to the black seabass season May 15, with a limit in the fish box of seabass weighing up to 4 pounds, with a 2.1-pound average.

Follow No Limit Sportfishing on Facebook to keep up with Delaware offshore action