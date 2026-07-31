Storms Affect Fishing

By: Caitlyn Gatrell

It’s August in Southwest Florida, which means we’re in the peak of summer, also known as peak storm season. The weather can constantly change, the temperatures get pretty high, and the conditions can get a bit rough at times. Not only can the summer weather affect our plans, but it also has an impact on the marine life that inhabit our local waters. If you’ve ever been out on the water during or around a storm, you understand this already. But if you don’t, let me share a glimpse of what you can expect.

For starters, stormy weather affects the barometric pressure that interferes with fish activity. Right before a storm rolls in, the pressure drops, making fish more fired up, often increasing their feeding habits as they prepare for the big event. Fishing in the middle of a storm is also doable, I’ve successfully done it before and have caught some nice fish, but that can be a bit dangerous! If there’s lighting close by, make sure to put the poles down and take some shelter.

If you can make it out there to get some casts in before the storm, you might just find some feeding frenzies and feisty fish. We like to hit the beach before heading to our honey holes to collect some bait that hang along the shallow waters. Throwing live bait into deeper and moving water is an excellent way to find fired up fish. As the baitfish also seem to be more antsy and move around a lot, it often entices predators more.

As the wind begins to pick up, current also increases throughout passes, inlets, mangrove shorelines, and even the backwaters. Gamefish like snook, redfish, tarpon, and jack often position themselves where moving water, including from rain run-offs, naturally push out bait, allowing them to ambush an easy meal. Instead of covering a lot of water, focus on key areas with a strong current and visible signs of bait activity.

Fishing directly after a storm is also very productive. Once the fish come out of hiding, including when the pressure rises, they are ready to explore and feed again. Some of my favorite catches have occurred right after a storm break actually. One being my first ever tarpon right under a bridge we were hiding from a storm in. Another memorable catch was one of my biggest jacks I caught in the deep backwaters right after a storm passed. Funny fact, I actually fell in the water mid fight with this one!

Whether you’re out there around an afternoon thunderstorm or getting some fishing in before a tropical event, which really fires them up but can be too risky at times, storm fishing can lead to some incredible action, but no catch is worth risking your safety. Always keep an eye on the forecast and weather radar before heading out. If you hear thunder or see lightning moving into the area, it’s time to head back in!