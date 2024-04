I caught this 30 1/4 inches red drum in Nowell Creek.

I had 2 rods out, when the other started bouncing. Thats when this one shot out of the boat. Luckly enough, it got tangled in the others line. So now I had to reel in my first rod, and then reel in thes monster. It was caught on a medium light rod, with 15 pound 8 strand braid out of structure.