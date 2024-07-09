Stud AJ is a South Carolina Record

By James Carroll

We set out from Murrells Inlet, S.C. at the crack of dawn, heading offshore to the Winyah Scarp area, about 60 miles out. Our goal was to catch some mahi or wahoo. After a few hours of trolling along a weed line and the ledge without success, we decided to move closer in and try bottom fishing.

We relocated to a spot about 50 miles offshore in 100 feet of water. I switched to a Connley Fishing kingfish rod paired with a Penn Fathom 40, rigged with 80-lb. Momoi Diamond Braid and a two-hook bottom setup.

At this location, we caught vermilion snapper, black sea bass, grunts and porgies, sometimes two at a time. It was a productive day. I began waiting after getting a bite, hoping to hook a second fish. While doing this, something big hit the line without getting hooked.

Finally, I hooked a monster fish. After about 45 minutes of fighting, I told my great friend and captain of the Liberty Call, Gordon Jobe, to put the boat in gear to help bring the fish up in the water column. Around the one-hour mark, we landed what turned out to be a South Carolina state record greater amberjack.

Using a Garmin InReach, we contacted friends onshore to check the state record weight for South Carolina. They replied with 123 lbs. We knew we had surpassed that mark but had to wait a few hours to confirm.

Back at the dock, we went to Seven Seas Seafood Market in Murrells Inlet, S.C., to weigh the fish on their certified scales. The fish weighed in at 129 lbs. and measured 69 inches in length. After certification by Kris Reynolds, of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the crew at Seven Seas processed the fish for me.