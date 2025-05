I caught this Atlantic Bonito (Sarda Sarda) in Topsail Island.

Fishing at Topsail Island, NC a few weeks ago. We fished hard for five long days and it really paid off. We caught lots of Atlantic Bonito (Sarda Sarda – very similar to Tuna), and Spanish Mackerel. I caught multiple fish on my custom fly rod and flies. Several of the larger Bonito stripped my line to the backing. Oh what a blast it was!