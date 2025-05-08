Successful Fishing Trips

By Ronnie Parris

Hey folks I hope you are all well an that warmer days are ahead. I was looking through photos today an the thought hit me what makes a trip successful Is it the big cooler of fillets you bring home. Don’t get me wrong I love eating these mountain fish as good as anyone but that’s not it. Is it the species you catch or the size. I just don’t think so. Now it’s great to go out and catch a good mess of your target species. And it’s great when you manage a trophy fish that you might even want to put on your wall But in my opinion it’s the people you share the experience with that truly make it successful.

I have had days where it’s just been me and a buddy out on the water an just had a blast fishing and swapping stories. Some of my favorite trips have been when my wife joined me for a day on the water. Now that I have grandkids a successful trip has taken on a whole different meaning. Watching them learn and seeing the excitement in their faces really melts my heart. This past summer I was able to take my mom and dad and both grand sons out for some bluegill action and it was epic. The laughs and giggles were memories for years to come. Hopefully this cold weather is about to wind down an I can get my little buddies back out on the boat

Be safe an as always take a kid fishing.

Ronnie Parris is owner and head guide of Smoky Mountain Outdoors Unlimited-Fontana Lake Fishing Guides, headquartered in Bryson City, NC, 488-9711.