Summer Colors for Blueline Trout Fishing in North Georgia

By Jeff Durniak

Savvy trouters in North Georgia understand that summer fishing options are limited to icy tailwaters and high elevation headwaters. Today, we’ll focus on those headwaters and explore the top colors for your blueline trout flies. But before we dive into fly patterns, remember that stealth and a drag-free drift are crucial when targeting wild headwater trout. Spooked fish won’t bite, so approach slowly and ensure your fly drifts naturally.

Now, let’s talk about those essential summer colors: tan, yellow, black, and green. These hues work wonders when you’re sneaking through rhododendron tunnels in pursuit of native specks and wild bows. We recommend carrying these flies in sizes 14 and 16. The 16s will attract all fish in the stream, while the 14s allow you to focus on the larger adults.

Tan: The tan elk hair caddis is a favorite. Its buggy appearance, high floatability, and visibility make it an excellent choice. Apply floatant to keep it riding high and revive it with a good dessicant between catches. Yellow: Summer insects often flaunt yellow hues. Think yellow jackets, little stoneflies, and sulfur mayflies. Try the 409 Yeager in yellow—it has a fluffy wing and an unsinkable foam body, perfect for Smokies specks. Black: Ant and beetle imitations mimic common summer prey in headwater streams. Consider a parachute black ant with its easy-to-spot white wing post. For deeper pools, drop a small black fur ant (wet fly) a foot behind your dry fly to entice larger, spooky fish. Green: The inchworm “hatch” gets summer salmonids excited. Pack a couple of green weenies or short, bright green squirmy worms in your fly box. Some selective fish might pass on your caddis and ant patterns, but these greens can entice them.

Remember, if you’re craving a trout fix this summer, head to the high elevations armed with these colorful flies. Take care of the fish during their most stressful season—hit the streams in the morning when temperatures are below 66 degrees Fahrenheit, and keep the fish wet while unhooking them. Hopefully, this color palette will reward you with abundant smiles during your high elevation hikes!

For more information, visit unicoioutfitters.com.