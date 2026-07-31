Summer is Firmly Here

By: Capt. Billy Norris

The heat has been no joke, with air temperatures in the upper 90s and water temperatures sitting around 88 degrees, the bite has been a little hit or miss depending on the day, but there are still enough fish around to keep things interesting.

The most consistent action lately has been the mangrove snapper bite. There have been plenty of good fish coming from state waters, with a lot of them falling in the 15- to 18-inch range. For anglers looking to put numbers together and bring home some solid fish, the snapper action has been the steadiest thing going right now.

There have also been a handful of cobia showing up, along with some big barracudas and plenty of sharks for anyone wanting to tangle with predators. Goliath grouper are around in good numbers, and the big snook have been holding on the wrecks. A mix of other species has rounded out trips as well, but this time of year it is not exactly a lazy bite. Fish are there, but you have to put in the work and stay with the conditions!

As expected for summer, the weather pattern has been pretty typical. Afternoon thunderstorms have been building most days somewhere between 3 and 5 PM, so keeping an eye on the weather is important if you are planning to stay out late. Tides have been helping, and there is still plenty of bait around. A lot of the pilchards are on the small side right now, but over the next month or two they should size up and make loading up on quality baits a whole lot easier.

Looking ahead, the rest of summer should continue to offer decent fishing for anglers willing to grind through the heat and changing conditions. As late fall gets closer, the giant goliath grouper should begin moving in closer to shore to spawn, which always gives anglers something big to look forward to.

Even with the summer heat in full swing, Southwest Florida is still offering up plenty of opportunities for anglers willing to adapt, stay hydrated, and keep an eye on the afternoon storms. Between steady mangrove snapper action, a mix of cobia, barracuda, sharks, snook, and goliath grouper, there’s no shortage of ways to bend a rod and make memories on the water. As the bait continues to grow and late-season patterns develop, the bite should only get better, and those big spawning goliaths moving closer to shore will give everyone something to be excited about. Now is a great time to get out, enjoy the summer, and see what Pale Horse Fishing Charters can put together for you and your crew!