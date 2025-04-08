Sunset Red

caught this 33 inches Red Fish in Out of Aucilla Flordia.

I landed this beautiful Red at sunset the day before Hurricane Helena made her devastating appearance landfall in the Big Bend of Florida and the many states she traveled throughout and crushed! Some may not understand, but this last catch of that day will always hold a bittersweet memory in my heart! The storm passed months ￼ago but the damage will take years to recover or repair if that! Please continue to pray for those who lost everything, those who lost their lives/loved ones/friends and those who were impacted in any way at all. So much happening in the world at the moment just don’t want the devastation and heartache of ALL these storms recently to be forgotten so easy!