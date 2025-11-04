Surf Expo Celebrates 50 Years of Innovation and Expands Shoreline Outdoor Category

ORLANDO, FL – November 4, 2025 – Surf Expo, the leading marketplace for watersports, coastal, and outdoor lifestyle brands, proudly celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2026. Since 1976, Surf Expo has served as the go-to destination for trend-setting product launches, industry connections, and business growth. This milestone year also marks a strategic spotlight on Shoreline Outdoor — a growing category that bridges surf, coastal, and outdoor lifestyles for today’s water-inspired outdoor consumers.

For five decades, Surf Expo has been more than a trade show; it’s been a gathering place for those who live and breathe adventure-driven lifestyles. What began as a surf-centric showcase has grown into a powerful marketplace of commerce and culture, evolving to meet shifting consumer tastes. Today’s buyers seek products that blend function, fashion, and storytelling—from swimwear and technical gear to wellness and giftables.

Shoreline Outdoor is a curated showcase of lifestyle-driven essentials designed for life on the water and adventures on land. It highlights brands and products that support outdoor living along rivers, lakes, and ocean coasts—extending Surf Expo’s reach while staying rooted in water-centric culture.

This expansion is a natural evolution of the show, complementing our core categories; surf, swim, boutique, and resort—and reflecting the shifting interests of our buyers and exhibitors. Shoreline Outdoor offers brands and retailers a dynamic platform to explore crossover products, diversify assortments, and connect with new audiences.

“Surf Expo has been the gathering place for our industry for 50 years. As the market evolves—from coasts to lakes to rivers and beyond—our Shoreline Outdoor category is positioned to be a growth engine for what is ahead,” said Roy Turner, Show Director for Surf Expo. “For five decades, we’ve helped launch products and shape careers. Now, we’re expanding to outdoor lifestyles.”

Shoreline Outdoor resonates with both brands and retailers who see the value in bridging these markets.

“I think it’s great that Surf Expo is bringing in more brands and retailers focused on the general outdoors and not just surfing or coastal living,” stated Cory Higgins, Chief Commercial Officer and Co-Founder of Jetty. “People in inland communities enjoy the same activities we do on the ocean—whether it’s surfing behind boats or in wave pools or paddling on any body of water. It’s all the same vibe and lifestyle. Everyone shares the coastal spirit, even if their ‘coast’ is a lake or a river instead of the ocean.”

Ron Lahout, owner of Lahout’s Ski Shops added, “It was great to see new products at Surf Expo that are not always at the outdoor shows we attend. It allowed us to pick up some new brands and take a closer look at some that we currently carry but never get to see them at a trade show like; Thread, Pura Vida, Rhythm, and Katin. Expanding the Shoreline Outdoor category gives outdoor retailers more reasons to be interested in attending Surf Expo. We look forward to attending the January show.”

Exhibiting Brands that reflect the crossover in coastal and outdoor lifestyles include:

AFTCO, AVID Sportswear, BAJÍO, Baja Llama, Beach & Barn, ENO – Eagles Nest Outfitters, Free Fly, Guy Harvey, Hook & Tackle, Howler Brothers, HUK, KEEN, Life is Good, Marsh Wear, Outerknown, Salt Life, Seager Co., Skinny Water Culture, Teva, XTRATUF, American Needle, Booē, Boujee Marlin, Brixton, CHUMS, Cova, Jetty, JEDCo, Kanga Coolers, Katin, NESO Tents, Rio Brands, Roark, RVCA, Salty Crew, Thacker NYC, The Duck Company, The Heartbeat Brand.

Registered Retailers that align include: