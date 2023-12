A 50-pound tarpon was taken from a Bass Pro Shops store in Fort Myers, Florida — and it was apparently caught on video. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said two people went to the store, where one of them grabbed a net, scooped up the fish, and then walked out. Video shared on their Facebook page shows someone walking through the store with a large fish flopping in a net. Officials are hoping someone is able to identify the person in the video.