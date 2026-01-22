Suzuki Marine Adds Two New Models To Growing Stealth Line® Family Of Outboards

New 25HP and 9.9HP STEALTH LINE® Motors Debut at 2026 Minneapolis Boat Show

Suzuki Marine USA opened today’s Minneapolis Boat Show by unveiling two important new additions to its growing STEALTH LINE® family of outboard motors. These two new models — the STEALTH LINE 9.9HP and 25HP — bring this popular look to an especially high-volume segment of the overall boating market. They also bring Suzuki’s STEALTH LINE family to 10 total models ranging from 9.9 to 350HP.

These two newest additions are an ideal power match for wide range of freshwater fishing and hunting boats, combining Suzuki’s proven performance, fuel efficiency and reliability with a distinctive look that matches the popular look of larger STEALTH LINE outboards. “Our dealers and boat building partners have been asking for kicker motors that provide a bold and cohesive appearance for their vessels, regardless of size,” said Brandon Cerka, Vice President Sales and Marketing for Suzuki Marine USA. “The 9.9HP outboard is an industry standard kicker choice for aluminum boat builders, particularly for small hunting and walleye boats. And our 25HP is a perfect choice for larger kicker applications that require additional thrust and power. When boaters pair either of these new outboards with our higher-horsepower STEALTH LINE models on the transom, their boat gets a one-of-a-kind look that stands out from the pack,” added Cerka.

Suzuki’s STEALTH LINE outboards feature a distinctive matte black finish from top to bottom with matching Chrome Black accents, for a look that gives any boat a touch of “luxury sportscar” attitude. As a bonus, the light absorbing properties of this matte black finish eliminate the need for owners of aluminum hunting boats to camouflage or repaint their motors, providing dealers with a ready-made solution for this important part of the market.

Under their distinctive cowls, these Suzuki motors offers features and technology honed over 60 years in the outboard business. For example, both the 25HP and 9.9 Suzuki motors offer advancements like Battery-less Electronic Fuel Injection for easy starting and better performance, and Suzuki Lean Burn Control for enhanced efficiency. In fact, Suzuki’s 25HP outboard won an NMMA Innovation Award for bringing a range of breakthrough features to this class of smaller boats.

“This is another example of how Suzuki Marine listens to its business partners and responds quickly to give the market what it wants,” said Cerka. “These motors give us a clear advantage in a very important segment of the overall boating market. More importantly, they give boaters a chance to go Full Stealth Mode with their aluminum fishing and hunting boats.

” To learn more about the new STEALTH LINE 25HP and 9.9 outboards from Suzuki — or any of its leading range of 4-stroke outboard models from 2.5 to 350HP — visit your authorized Suzuki Marine dealer or contact www.suzukimarine.com.

###