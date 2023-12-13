Suzuki Marine Becomes Official Outboard Engine Sponsor of Major League Fishing

Renowned Outboard Engine Manufacturer Signs New Multi-Year Sponsorship Agreement for 2024 Season and Beyond

BENTON, Ky. (Nov. 13, 2023) – Major League Fishing (MLF), the world’s largest tournament-fishing organization, and Suzuki Marine USA, a renowned outboard engine manufacturer celebrated for its innovation and reliability, announced today a multi-year partnership between the two industry-leading brands. Suzuki Marine will now serve as an Official Co-Exclusive Engine Sponsor of the MLF Bass Pro Tour and MLF5 circuits.

This expanded partnership encompasses an increased presence within the Bass Pro Tour and REDCREST, along with sponsorship across all MLF5 circuits, including the Tackle Warehouse Invitationals, Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats, Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine, Abu Garcia College Fishing Presented by YETI and Abu Garcia High School Fishing Presented by Tackle Warehouse circuits. Suzuki will be the title sponsor of a 2024 event on the Bass Pro Tour and will receive prominent exposure and on-site recognition at all MLF5 tournaments and activations.

“Our goal is to grow the Suzuki brand across the entire boating and fishing industry — and the bass fishing market is definitely an important part of our strategy,” said Brandon Cerka, Suzuki Marine USA General Manager Sales & Marketing. “Our partnership with Major League Fishing and our select team of top anglers are powerful tools for us to showcase the performance, advanced technology, and reliability of Suzuki outboards to the bass fishing world. We’re especially proud of our anglers’ success, and how they represent the Suzuki brand.”

Suzuki Marine’s support of Major League Fishing underscores the Florida-based outboard motor manufacturer’s unwavering commitment to crafting dependable engines that enhance the boating and fishing experiences of anglers of all skill levels. As an official engine sponsor of MLF, Suzuki will introduce an expanded tournament contingency award program, offering enhanced incentives to tournament anglers who trust Suzuki engines for their competitions.

Additional details about the Suzuki Marine angler contingency program will be available in early 2024.

Kathy Fennel, MLF Executive Vice President and General Manager, expressed her enthusiasm about the expanded partnership: “We take pride in building on our collaboration with Suzuki Marine and eagerly anticipate furthering their involvement in tournament bass fishing. Suzuki has a storied history of committing to innovation and technology, and we’re thrilled to see their expanded presence from our grassroots circuits all the way through the Bass Pro Tour.”

For more information about MLF, their tournaments and sponsors, visit MajorLeagueFishing.com. To learn more about Suzuki Marine’s full array of outboard motors, contact Suzuki Marine USA headquarters at (813) 687-7200 or visit SuzukiMarine.com.

About Suzuki Marine

Suzuki is a leading manufacturer of 4-stroke outboard motors ranging from the ultra-portable 2.5 horsepower to the flagship DF350 V-6 with contra-rotating dual propellers. Over the years, Suzuki outboards have won nine Innovation Awards from the National Marine Manufacturer’s Association (NMMA) for motors as small as 25 horsepower, demonstrating Suzuki’s commitment to making the best technology available to the widest possible audience. Over the past few years, Suzuki Marine USA opened a U.S. Marine Technical Center in Panama City, Florida and moved to a new corporate headquarters in Tampa, Florida, to be closer to the heart of the U.S. boating industry and boating capital of the country. Through its CLEAN OCEAN PROJECT, regional cleanup and habitat restoration efforts around the world, and company-wide plastic waste reduction efforts, Suzuki has demonstrated a commitment to protecting coastal and marine habitat at home and around the world.

About Major League Fishing

Major League Fishing (MLF) is the world’s largest tournament-fishing organization, producing more than 250 events annually at some of the most prestigious fisheries in the world, while broadcasting to America’s living rooms on CBS, Discovery Channel, Outdoor Channel, CBS Sports Network, World Fishing Network and on demand on MyOutdoorTV (MOTV). Headquartered in Benton, Kentucky, the MLF roster of bass anglers includes the world’s top pros and more than 30,000 competitors in all 50 states and 13 countries. Since its founding in 2011, MLF has advanced the sport of competitive fishing through its premier television broadcasts and livestreams and is dedicated to improving the quality of life for bass through research, education, fisheries enhancement and fish care.

# # #