Suzuki Marine Teams Up With Fuel 1 – A Purfuels Retailer Of Sustainable Marine Fuel

Partnership Paves Way to Making Specialized, Ethanol-Free Marine Fuel Available Through Suzuki Marine Dealers, Benefitting Boaters and the Environment

Suzuki Marine has partnered with Fuel 1 to provide an opportunity for its dealer network to offer certified Sustainable Marine Fuels to its customers right from their facilities. By teaming up with Fuel 1 — a national retailer of advanced fuel delivery and portable fueling systems — Suzuki Marine is helping its dealers better serve their communities by meeting an important consumer need, maximizing the performance and reliability of their customer’s boats, and supporting sustainability goals important to Suzuki Marine and the entire recreational boating industry.

Working with Fuel 1 provides Suzuki Marine dealers with important advantages, such as the ability to deploy a fully supported fueling ecosystem with zero capital investment. Fuel 1 will provide free Micro-Station Deployment; fully branded portable fueling stations installed at participating dealer locations. In addition to direct fueling solutions, portable distribution systems including 20-gallon exchange pods and tote programs make it easy for customers to fuel their boats with PurFuels’ 93-octane, ethanol-free fuel that has been developed specifically for marine operating conditions.

“Making sustainable marine fuels more accessible in different areas of the country is a great win for our dealers and customers alike,” said Brandon Cerka, Suzuki Marine Vice President Sales & Marketing. “This partnership is also a major step in Suzuki Marine’s ongoing effort to reduce the environmental footprint of boating. We have long supported the industry’s efforts to educate the boating public about these cleaner burning, more sustainable fuels. Now, we are stepping up to the plate to help get this fuel to more boaters, using their trusted Suzuki Marine dealers as the source,” added Cerka.

The program also makes strong business sense for dealers. A revenue sharing model will provide dealers with solid profits and recurring income. Fuel 1 will manage all compliance, liability, inventory, refueling and point-of-sale systems, making it easy for dealers to provide this valuable service to both loyal and new customers. Fuel 1 provides unmatched business and marketing support, including national marketing campaigns to drive customers to the dealership, dealer spotlighting across Fuel 1 Direct and partner platforms, invitations to participate in Fuel 1’s national sponsorships and marine events, and customer aggregation tools to help position dealerships as a preferred destination for premium marine fuel.

“We have used these fuels exclusively at our Suzuki Marine U.S. Technical Center during engine testing, durability trials, and performance benchmarking. Over years of testing, we have proven that these fuels help Suzuki Marine’s products run at peak performance, efficiency, and durability in real-world conditions. We have every confidence in these fuels and are pleased to be offering them to our customers,” added Cerka.

Key Benefits of PurFuels Sustainable Marine Fuel:

Drop-In Simplicity: Fully compatible with existing marine engines—no modifications required.

Ethanol-Free Stability: Eliminates water absorption and phase separation, delivering up to 3+ years of storage stability.

Operate in humid or saltwater environments without having issues with vapor separation.

Fuel System Protection: Reduces corrosion and wear on hoses, seals, and critical components.

Built for Marine Conditions: Performs consistently in high humidity, temperature swings, and extended storage cycles.

Cleaner Performance: Burns cooler and cleaner, supporting reduced emissions and optimal engine efficiency.

Reduced evaporative emissions and cleaner fuel handling.

93 Octane PurFuels Ethanol-Free fuel is acceptable to be used in all Suzuki Marine engines.

Fuel 1 Contact Information

Fuel 1 Solutions

Phone: (888) 488-FUEL (3835)

Website: www.fuel1direct.com

Email: Suzuki@fuel1.solutions