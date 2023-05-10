Suzuki Marine USA Announces New President

Mr. Nobuo Suyama Brings 41 Years of Company Experience to Important Position, Ready to Guide Suzuki Marine During Planned Period of Major Growth and Expansion

Tampa, FL — Suzuki Marine USA, Inc. today announced the appointment of its new President, Mr. Nobuo Suyama. Mr. Suyama will be based at Suzuki Marine USA’s headquarters in Tampa, Florida, and indeed has already been actively involved in directing the company’s business efforts on many important fronts.

Mr. Suyama has logged an impressive 41 years and counting with Suzuki. His first position with Suzuki Motor Corporation was as a salesperson in the Overseas Marine and Power Products Department, where he spent 11 years. His tenure with Suzuki has covered a wide variety of positions and has taken him to different countries. Since 2014, Mr. Suyama had been serving as Managing Director/ President at Suzuki GB, PLC, which is the distributor of Suzuki automobiles, motorcycles, ATV and outboard motors for the United Kingdom and automobiles and outboard motors for Ireland.

Given Mr. Suyama’s decades of experience and deep knowledge of Suzuki products and the Suzuki brand, he is the ideal candidate to fill this challenging role and take Suzuki Marine to new levels of growth in the U.S. marine market.

“It is my great pleasure to return to the marine business, which I enjoyed very much in my younger days with Suzuki,” said Mr. Suyama. “I am looking forward to working closely with the great staff at Suzuki Marine USA, our many boatbuilder partners and our more than 1,200 dealers across America to continue the significant market growth Suzuki has enjoyed over recent years. I’m confident that even greater growth is on the horizon, and that Suzuki will continue to increase its reputation as a leading innovator and top outboard brand across the U.S. boating industry,” he added.

About Suzuki Marine

Suzuki is a leading manufacturer of 4-stroke outboard motors ranging from the ultra-portable 2.5 horsepower to the flagship DF350 V-6 with contra-rotating dual propellers. Over the years, Suzuki outboards have won nine Innovation Awards from the National Marine Manufacturer’s Association (NMMA) for motors as small as 25 horsepower, demonstrating Suzuki’s commitment to making the best technology available to the widest possible audience. Over the past few years, Suzuki Marine USA opened a U.S. Marine Technical Center in Panama City, Florida and moved to a new corporate headquarters in Tampa, Florida, to be closer to the heart of the U.S. boating industry and boating capital of the country. Through its CLEAN OCEAN PROJECT, regional cleanup and habitat restoration efforts around the world, and company-wide plastic waste reduction efforts, Suzuki has demonstrated a commitment to protecting coastal and marine habitat at home and around the world.

For more info on Suzuki Marine visit https://www.suzukimarine.com.