Suzuki Marine USA Promotes Brandon Cerka To Executive Vice President

July 9, 2026

Suzuki Marine USA has promoted company veteran Brandon Cerka to the leadership role of Executive Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Service. In this new role, Cerka will report directly to Suzuki Marine USA President Daiki Sugiura, and will be supported by George “Gus” Blakely, who will remain in an advisory role.

Although the title and the specific role may be new, Cerka will continue building on his proven track record — driving sales growth, expanding market share, strengthening dealer and boatbuilder partnerships nationwide, enhancing the customer experience through improved service, and positioning Suzuki Marine as the easiest outboard company to do business with.

Cerka has been with Suzuki Marine in many roles since 2012, including District Sales Manager, Sales Development and Marketing, Department Manager, General Manager, and most recently, Vice President, Sales and Marketing. Before joining Suzuki, Cerka grew up around boating and worked in many roles at his father’s marine dealership. These experiences helped Cerka develop both a life long passion for boating and broad-based understanding of the marine business.

Over the past few years, Cerka has been instrumental in all aspects of Suzuki Marine’s operations — successfully “steering the ship” through challenging economic times. Even when facing the headwinds of Covid, supply chain interruptions, boating market downturns, tariffs, and more, Cerka helped keep Suzuki Marine on a course for steady growth. Today, Suzuki Marine is stronger than it has ever been, in terms of dealer network, boatbuilder partners, market share and brand reputation. A big part of this success has come from strategic product development, including launching the popular Suzuki Stealth Line®, starting with five models and eventually growing to include Suzuki’s full line up of outboard motors.

Cerka also expanded Suzuki Marine’s visibility through innovative partnerships such as the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, allowing Suzuki Marine to promote not only its brand to a broad new audience but also to serve as an ambassador for recreational boating. Suzuki Marine also recently partnered with Major League Fishing (MLF) and perennial angling all star Jacob Wheeler to strengthen Suzuki’s presence and market share in the lucrative bass market.

Cerka has also been a driving force behind Suzuki’s global CLEAN OCEAN PROJECT initiatives, including Suzuki’s exclusive Micro Plastic Collecting Device on its outboard motors, beach clean up events across the country, the reduction of plastics in packaging and shipping products, and promoting new sustainable fuels to lawmakers, marinas, dealers, and boaters. Suzuki Marine’s commitment to reducing the environmental impact of recreational boating helped the company earn a 2025 EPIC Award for Sustainability from business journal Soundings Trade Only magazine.

“Brandon’s leadership has helped our company maintain steady growth during tough times. Yet, he has also proven himself to be bold thinker not afraid of trying new ways to make our company even better,” said Suzuki Marine USA President Daiki Sugiura. “We have benefited greatly from his expertise and today, Suzuki Marine is well-positioned for continued growth. We have exciting new products on the horizon and big plans for the future of Suzuki Marine. Our entire organization is confident Brandon is the right leader to take us into that future,” added Sugiura.

Confidence in Cerka’s abilities is a common theme among Suzuki Marine’s management team. “Over several years now, I’ve watched Brandon follow his strong business instincts — and our company is better for it,” said George “Gus” Blakely. “Brandon took the helm and quickly proved to be a strong, effective, and confident leader. It’s been my honor to mentor Brandon and share in his growth. I know the future of Suzuki Marine is in excellent hands,” added Blakely.

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About Suzuki Marine

Suzuki is a leading manufacturer of 4-stroke outboard motors ranging from the ultra-portable 2.5 horsepower to the flagship DF350 V-6 with contra-rotating dual propellers. Over the years, Suzuki outboards have won nine Innovation Awards from the National Marine Manufacturer’s Association (NMMA) for motors as small as 25 horsepower, demonstrating Suzuki’s commitment to making the best technology available to the widest possible audience. Over the past few years, Suzuki Marine USA opened a U.S. Marine Technical Center in Panama City, Florida and moved to a new corporate headquarters in Tampa, Florida, to be closer to the heart of the U.S. boating industry and boating capital of the country. Through its CLEAN OCEAN PROJECT, regional cleanup and habitat restoration efforts around the world, and company-wide plastic waste reduction efforts, Suzuki has demonstrated a commitment to protecting coastal and marine habitat at home and around the world.