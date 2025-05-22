SUZUKI NEWS – SUZUKI MARINE USA, LLC Bulletin No: 5-2025 Date: May 22, 2025

SUZUKI MARINE USA PROMOTES TWO VICE PRESIDENTS

Brandon Cerka Named Vice President Sales & Marketing,

Jacob Ewing Promoted to Vice President, Operations

Suzuki Marine USA today announced the promotion of two key executives to key vice-presidential management positions. Brandon Cerka will now serve as the company’s Vice President Sales and Marketing, while Jacob Ewing was promoted to the position of Vice President, Operations.

Both Cerka and Ewing have long track records of success with Suzuki Marine, helping the company expand its presence and market share in the competitive U.S. recreational boating industry.

Cerka joined Suzuki Marine in 2012 and over the years has served Suzuki Marine in a variety of capacities, most recently as General Manager Sales and Marketing. Cerka’s understanding of the recreational boating market and deep knowledge of Suzuki products have helped him expand the company’s dealer network, enhance customer engagement, and drive sustained year-over-year sales growth. In his new role as Vice President, Cerka will focus his efforts on strategic growth, brand development, and cross-functional alignment across departments.

Ewing has an equally impressive track record with Suzuki, having started in the Parts & Accessories division and taking on increasing levels of responsibility over the years. He has played a vital role in leading Suzuki Marine USA’s Administration Department during the company’s transition from its former headquarters in Brea, California to Tampa, Florida. Ewing has been a key member of Suzuki’s leadership team over the years, most recently as General Manager, Operations. In this new role, he will oversee Administration, Business Compliance, Logistics, Accounting & Finance and Credit & Collections. Ewing will also oversee Suzuki Marine’s Human Resources and IT functions, in consultation with Suzuki Marine USA President Nobuo Suyama.

“Both Brandon and Jacob have played vital roles in the sustained success and growth Suzuki Marine has enjoyed over the years,” said Mr. Suyama. “Brandon’s marketing expertise and strategic thinking have helped us strengthen our dealer network, enhance our boat building partnerships, and capture market share, even during challenging market conditions. Over the same period, Jacob’s commitment and strong business acumen have streamlined our processes and helped make Suzuki Marine a great company to do business with. These successes go hand-in-hand, and we are pleased to reward both Brandon and Jacob with well-deserved promotions,” added Mr. Suyama.

About Suzuki Marine

Suzuki is a leading manufacturer of 4-stroke outboard motors ranging from the ultra-portable 2.5 horsepower to the flagship DF350 V-6 with contra-rotating dual propellers. Over the years, Suzuki outboards have won nine Innovation Awards from the National Marine Manufacturer’s Association (NMMA) for motors as small as 25 horsepower, demonstrating Suzuki’s commitment to making the best technology available to the widest possible audience. Over the past few years, Suzuki Marine USA opened a U.S. Marine Technical Center in Panama City, Florida and moved to a new corporate headquarters in Tampa, Florida, to be closer to the heart of the U.S. boating industry and boating capital of the country. Through its CLEAN OCEAN PROJECT, regional cleanup and habitat restoration efforts around the world, and company-wide plastic waste reduction efforts, Suzuki has demonstrated a commitment to protecting coastal and marine habitat at home and around the world.