Suzuki Marine USA Signs Jacob Wheeler To Pro Fishing Team

Suzuki Marine USA rocked the professional angling world today by announcing that bass fishing superstar Jacob Wheeler has joined the company’s select group of sponsored anglers known as the Suzuki Ultimate Fishing Team.

As a Major League Fishing (MLF) superstar and perennial favorite of bass fishing fans worldwide, Suzuki Marine has found the ideal match for its powerful line of 4-stroke outboard motors. Wheeler’s long list of bass angling accomplishments began in junior fishing programs, where he captured Angler of the Year and state championship titles. He won the first two Bassmaster Elite events he ever entered. He’s taken the MLF Bass Pro Tour by storm, with 14 career wins, six REDCREST appearances, and more than $4 million in overall career earnings. Wheeler shows no sign of slowing down, recently concluding the 2025 Bass Pro Tour season with his record-setting fourth Angler of the Year trophy.

It was certainly a bit of a coup for Suzuki Marine to hook up with an angler of Wheeler’s success, standing, and popularity around the globe. “We are so proud to be working with Jacob and are looking forward to powering his tournament adventures in the future,” said Brandon Cerka, Vice President Sales & Marketing for Suzuki Marine USA. “He’s a pro’s pro and a proven winner in any type of fishing situation. Jacob is not only a great angler and competitor, but also a true family man who appreciates time spent in the Great Outdoors. This makes him an ideal match for our company, and a great ambassador for the Suzuki brand as he fishes and wins across our nation,” added Cerka.

Wheeler is well known for catching winning limits of big bass wherever he competes — precisely why the television cameras and the eyes of spectators are always trained on him. Now, he will also be catching envious stares from other competitors and bass fishing fans as he blasts across the water in his tricked-out iKon LX21 Bass Boat powered with a new Suzuki Stealth Line 250 V6 outboard. Suzuki’s Stealth Line of outboards feature an exclusive all matte-black finish with matching Black Chrome graphics for an eye-catching look that compliments today’s high-performance boats.

“A one-of-a-kind motor for a one-of-a-kind angler,” added Cerka. “I can’t wait to see what’s going to unfold.”

https://www.suzukimarine.com/

About Suzuki Marine

Suzuki is a leading manufacturer of 4-stroke outboard motors ranging from the ultra-portable 2.5 horsepower to the flagship DF350 V-6 with contra-rotating dual propellers. Over the years, Suzuki outboards have won nine Innovation Awards from the National Marine Manufacturer’s Association (NMMA) for motors as small as 25 horsepower, demonstrating Suzuki’s commitment to making the best technology available to the widest possible audience. Over the past few years, Suzuki Marine USA opened a U.S. Marine Technical Center in Panama City, Florida and moved to a new corporate headquarters in Tampa, Florida, to be closer to the heart of the U.S. boating industry and boating capital of the country. Through its CLEAN OCEAN PROJECT, regional cleanup and habitat restoration efforts around the world, and company-wide plastic waste reduction efforts, Suzuki has demonstrated a commitment to protecting coastal and marine habitat at home and around the world.