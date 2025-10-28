Suzuki Marine USA Wins Inaugural Epic Award At 2025 IBEX

SUZUKI NEWS – SUZUKI MARINE USA, LLC Bulletin No: 10-2025 Date: October 24, 2025

Suzuki Marine USA was honored with a 2025 EPIC Award from the editors of Soundings Trade Only magazine, the leading business journal covering the recreational boating industry. This award — created to honor Exceptional, Purposeful, Innovative, Compassionate companies — was presented during the 2025 International Boatbuilders Exposition & Conference (IBEX) that concluded yesterday in Tampa, Florida.

The EPIC awards are judged by a panel of journalists and industry experts who carefully review dozens of nominated companies from all segments of the boating business. Companies are considered in a range of categories: Altruism/Social Awareness, Development & Technology, Work Culture, Manufacturing Process/Supply Chains, Start-Ups, and Sustainability. This annual program was formerly known as the Most Innovative Companies Awards, but evolved this year to recognize not only innovation, but also overall impact on the boating industry.

Suzuki Marine was chosen as EPIC Award Winner for the Sustainability Category. According to the EPIC Awards website, the Sustainability Category was established to “recognize projects that use inventive design to meaningfully reduce harm to the environment, and for “developing products with consideration to end-of-life cycles, a thoughtful utilization of materials for packaging, shipping, industrial design and components.”

“Our 2025 honorees are reshaping the marketplace through strategic vision and bold initiatives that are transforming their businesses and elevating the entire marine industry,” said Michele Goldsmith, Vice President and General Manager of the Soundings Trade Only Group.

“We are grateful for this honor and are pleased to see Suzuki Marine’s long-running dedication to sustainability recognized by the industry,” said Suzuki Marine Vice President Sales & Marketing Brandon Cerka. “Sustainability is not a one-time project at Suzuki Marine, it is a company-wide commitment. From the Micro Plastics Collecting Device on our outboard motors, to greatly reducing the use of plastics and sourcing more sustainable alternatives, to our focus on sustainable fuels, to cleaning up beaches and waterways across the country, Suzuki Marine is always looking for ways to improve. It’s great to see these efforts recognized, and we hope it provides a strong example for others in the boating industry to follow,” added Cerka

###

About Suzuki Marine

Suzuki is a leading manufacturer of 4-stroke outboard motors ranging from the ultra-portable 2.5 horsepower to the flagship DF350 V-6 with contra-rotating dual propellers. Over the years, Suzuki outboards have won nine Innovation Awards from the National Marine Manufacturer’s Association (NMMA) for motors as small as 25 horsepower, demonstrating Suzuki’s commitment to making the best technology available to the widest possible audience. Over the past few years, Suzuki Marine USA opened a U.S. Marine Technical Center in Panama City, Florida and moved to a new corporate headquarters in Tampa, Florida, to be closer to the heart of the U.S. boating industry and boating capital of the country. Through its CLEAN OCEAN PROJECT, regional cleanup and habitat restoration efforts around the world, and company-wide plastic waste reduction efforts, Suzuki has demonstrated a commitment to protecting coastal and marine habitat at home and around the world.