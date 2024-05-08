Suzuki Marine’s New Stealth Line™ Outboards Win 2024 Top Products Award From Boating Industry Magazine, Adding Three Popular Models

May 8, 2024

Suzuki Marine USA has announced that its new-for-2024 Stealth Line™ outboard motor family has been recognized with a 2024 Top Products Award from the editors at leading industry trade journal Boating Industry Magazine. The publication officially announced its award winners to the world’s recreational boating industry on May 1, and will feature all of the winning products in an upcoming issue of the magazine.

“We’re honored to receive this award from Boating Industry Magazine on behalf of everybody at Suzuki,” said Brandon Cerka, General Manager Sales and Marketing for Suzuki Marine USA. “This recognition was especially gratifying to us, as the Stealth Line was the first product specifically designed by Suzuki Marine USA and brought to fruition by Suzuki Motor Corporation in Japan. It’s already been a huge hit with our boatbuilding partners, dealers, and customers across America, and now this industry recognition is icing on the cake,” added Cerka.

Suzuki’s new Stealth look (“Shinobi” in Japanese) was unveiled with great fanfare to the industry, press and boating enthusiasts during this year’s Miami International Boat Show. With a new, all matte black finish and matching Chrome Black graphics, Suzuki’s new Stealth Line delivers a bold look that compliments a range of popular boat styles, from bass boats, bay boats and flats skiffs to performance pontoon and deck boats to large offshore center consoles.

The current available Stealth lineup covers a wide range of boating and fishing applications in fresh and salt water with inline 4-cylinder 115HP, 150HP and 200HP models, along with two powerful V6 250HP motors in both mechanically and digitally controlled versions. Proving that the Stealth Line’s beauty is more than just skin deep, each of these five available models delivers all the advanced technology, powerful performance, superior fuel efficiency and rugged reliability boaters have come to expect from the Suzuki brand. As with all Suzuki outboards, Suzuki Marine USA backs its Stealth Line motors with the company’s 5-Year Limited Warranty, the boater’s assurance of worry-free boating for seasons to come.

“We knew the Stealth look was going to be popular, because we listened to our dealers and partners and gave them what they had been asking for,” Cerka explained. “That said, even we were surprised by the immediate demand across our nationwide dealer network and customer base. It’s inspired us to fast track the expansion of Stealth Line to several other top-selling Suzuki outboard models including our Flagship 350 integrated steering model.”

Suzuki Marine’s Miami Show unveiling included a preview of a Stealth version of the company’s flagship V6 DF350AMD outboard, the industry’s first motor to provide the performance benefits and increased efficiency of dual contra-rotating propellers. Based on the powerful industry response to the new Stealth look, Suzuki Marine is moving forward with plans to expand the line with the addition of both the 350HP integrated steering model, 300A model (single prop) just in time for the 2025 Boat Show Season as well as the in-line 4-cylinder 140HP model available in late fall/early winter 2024. When these popular models join the family, boaters will have eight Suzuki Stealth Line motors to choose from.

Suzuki Stealth Line outboards can be purchased through authorized Suzuki Marine dealers across the United States. Due to their popularity, boaters are advised to check with their local dealer for availability.

To learn more about Suzuki’s new Stealth Line of outboards for 2024, or Suzuki Marine’s full line of 4-stroke outboard motors from 2.5 to 350HP, visit your authorized Suzuki Marine dealer, contact Suzuki Marine’s Tampa, Florida headquarters at (813) 687-7200 or visit www.suzukimarine.com.

About Suzuki Marine

Suzuki is a leading manufacturer of 4-stroke outboard motors ranging from the ultra-portable 2.5 horsepower to the flagship DF350 V-6 with contra-rotating dual propellers. Over the years, Suzuki outboards have won nine Innovation Awards from the National Marine Manufacturer’s Association (NMMA) for motors as small as 25 horsepower, demonstrating Suzuki’s commitment to making the best technology available to the widest possible audience. Over the past few years, Suzuki Marine USA opened a U.S. Marine Technical Center in Panama City, Florida and moved to a new corporate headquarters in Tampa, Florida, to be closer to the heart of the U.S. boating industry and boating capital of the country. Through its CLEAN OCEAN PROJECT, regional cleanup and habitat restoration efforts around the world, and company-wide plastic waste reduction efforts, Suzuki has demonstrated a commitment to protecting coastal and marine habitat at home and around the world.