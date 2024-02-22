Suzuki Marine Unveils New Stealth Line™ Outboards

Five New Models Combine Legendary Suzuki Performance With a Bold New Look

Suzuki Marine USA has unveiled its new Stealth Line™ of outboards for 2024, designed to provide boaters and anglers with a bold yet “stealthy” look that sets any boat apart from the crowd. The Stealth Line (“Shinobi” in Japanese) was introduced to boating enthusiasts, press, and the industry during today’s 2024 Miami International Boat Show, the largest recreational boating show in the world.

With a new, all matte black finish and matching Chrome Black graphics, Suzuki’s new Stealth Line delivers a look that compliments a range of popular boat styles, from bass boats, bay boats and flats skiffs to performance pontoon and deck boats to large offshore center consoles. With their “sneaky” good looks, this family of motors has a way of giving any boat an extra dose of attitude — whether sitting at the dock or racing across the water.

“The response we’ve already received from our dealers and boat building partners has been positive and powerful,” said Brandon Cerka, Suzuki Marine USA General Manager Sales and Marketing. “We know it’s going to be a big hit with customers across the country, especially within the serious fresh and saltwater anglers. With a Suzuki Stealth Line outboard on their transom, customers can dominate the water while catching plenty of envious looks from everyone,” added Cerka.

Underneath each of these motor’s bold exteriors lurks all the performance, advanced technology, fuel efficiency and rock-solid reliability boaters have come to expect from Suzuki 4-stroke outboards. Suzuki’s DF115B Stealth Line outboard is an inline 4-cylinder that delivers a powerful punch to flats skiffs, small center consoles, aluminum fishing boats and other popular vessels. The big block inline 4-cylinder DF150 and DF200 Stealth Line outboards are ideal for all applications including center consoles, bay boats and other freshwater/inshore boats that need to fish fast and hard all day long. Now offering a 2.5:1 gear ratio, these two Stealth Line outboards deliver serious power and fuel efficiency in a motor that is compact, lightweight, and of course, feature the eye-catching Stealth Line look.

Suzuki’s V6 Stealth Line includes the big-block DF250 Stealth (mechanically controlled), ideal for powering large bay boats, high-performance pontoons, and deck boats, as well as bass boats. Finally, the DF250A Stealth (digitally controlled) delivers the superior hole shot, strong acceleration and blistering top-end performance required to power premium high-performance bass rigs, walleye tournament boats and single application bay boats.

Suzuki Marine also unveiled the sleek and sexy Stealth Line concept version of its flagship V6 DF350AMD outboard, the industry’s first motor to provide the performance benefits and increased efficiency of dual contra-rotating propellers. Suzuki will have future announcements on this model soon.

The DF115B and DF250A Stealth Line outboards are available now and the DF150, DF200, and DF250 Stealth Line outboards will be available early summer 2024. All the Stealth Line models can be purchased through authorized Suzuki Marine dealers across the United States. Check with your local dealer for availability.

To learn more about Suzuki’s new Stealth Line of outboards for 2024, visit your authorized Suzuki Marine dealer, contact Suzuki Marine’s Tampa, Florida headquarters at (813) 687-7200 or visit www.suzukimarine.com.