By: Capt. RoanZ

Summer is in full swing, and she is a hot one. I do not recommend going out in the middle of the day, but the mornings and evening after the storms can be just delightful. Even though it is one of our hottest months it is still a great time to get out and fish in Southwest Florida. This month our jig of the month is our Pro Shad Jig Head. This is strong high-end swim bait head. This head comes in five eye and fish catching colors and in 1/8 oz. all the way up to ¾ oz. They are really multi-use heads that are equally good for skipping under mangroves or throwing monster swim baits in passes along jetties on reefs or in deep bass lakes when using your Forward-Facing Sonar. You can use most any body with these heads, but we highly recommend the Wyze Guyz Underboss.

Since these heads are so versatile and can be used with most soft plastics the species of fish that you catch on these are limitless this time of the year. In the salt environment they are great for snook, redfish, tarpon, trout, and in the fresh largemouth bass and peacock bass along with other cichlids. One of our favorite species to fish with these jig heads is large snook in and around docks and along jetties and seawalls using the larger 3/8 to ¾ oz size and a large 4-to-6-inch swim bait like the 3.8 or 4.8 Underboss but any large soft plastic swim bait will work. You will need a bit heavier rod and at least 50lb braid and 40 to 60lb leader. You’re not fishing for minnows here were going for porkers. Heavy spinning rods or baitcasting rods which are my preferred choice of weaponry. Find docks with good waterflow on abrupt drops and skip the baits under them, run you baits down seawalls and along jetties or sink them deep in the passes and slow roll them. Hold on and pray something doesn’t rip the rod out of your hand. We have had everything from a light thump to a shaking vicious strike. These jig Heads are also one of our favorites for largemouth bass in the lakes around highlands county. They work well with all the FFS aficionados targeting the deep-water roamers on the lakes. They have accounted for many 40lb five fish bags on lakes like June and Placid. No recipe this month just get out and fish and have fun!

Rich and Roan would like to invite you to check them out at one of the local bait and tackle stores like Mikes Bait House, Marco Island Bait and Tackle, Estero River Outfitters, Kraken Tackle of Ft Myers and The Bait Shop of Lake Placid. or check them out online at www.reelnautical.net or drop us an email: reelnautical239@gmail.com