Swim Your Jig

By Joe Sheaffer

If I had to pick one lure to fish, with no hesitation it would be a jig. I like to have different options of jigs to choose from. I have different shapes, sizes, colors. If there is a piece of lead with a hook on it, I have one. During my Bassin’ days, I loved to flip a heavy jig into thick grass or around docks, waiting to feel that THUMP. With that being said, there is one jig that I tend to use more often than any other. I prefer a swim jig, because it works really well around vegetation. A swim jig is tapered in the front with a 45 degree hook off the front. This design allows the jig to swim in a more realistic action. A slow steady retrieve allows the jig to come through the water more like a bait fish. It is a very productive presentation to use around grassy areas. I usually pair the jig with a small paddle tail or medium sized swimbait which gives a realistic swimming action. Many times, I will also use a silicone skirt in the front of the hook, creating a larger profile. It comes through grass and other forms of vegetation with little resistance. I prefer a slow steady retrieve most of the time but there are times a faster presentation works better. A swim jig can be manipulated with jerks and popping actions, which can create erratic movements. Using different sizes or shaped plastics lures can add to the versatility of this jig. Paddle tails, swim baits, creature baits and jerk shads are some of the trailers that I use on the back of these jigs. I have a assortment of sizes ⅛ oz up to ⅜. Being able to change sizes depending on conditions like heavy current, lower water and thicker grass can make all the difference. There are times that the jig buries into the grass, a quick change to a lighter weight should fix that problem. The key is to get the jig swimming just above or on the top of the vegetation. I encourage you to give this presentation a chance, good luck and keep casting