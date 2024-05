caught this Some snappers were over 20 inches long. We got our five man limit. Mango snappers in Tampa bay.

We are a local nonprofit we take foster kids and kids do not have a father figure in their lives. This was a special day for one of the boys named Joey. It was his birthday. His dad is deceased and his grandpa that he lives with has dementia and took a terrible fall this past week is currently in the hospital so this trip made his day 🙌🏻🙌🏻