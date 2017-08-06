Tales from the Tupperware Navy

Welcome back yak fans. This article is a milestone of sorts for me. August marks my 8th year of sharing my stories, tips, and tales. I mentioned it to my buddy, Lou, and his remark was, that, that means I’m getting old! I prefer to think of it as maturing like a fine wine. Yeah probably not! LMAO (does MD 20 20 mature, probably not) Here’s to working my way to a decade, and thanks for reading.

As the song says “and outside it starts raining”. Yep we’re back in the old-school weather patterns, back in the day, you could pretty much figure on an afternoon shower, but this year has been ridiculous.

Between that and the tides, I mean a low of 1.40 feet does not give the shallow minded of us many options, but never fear, fish can be found if you don’t mind getting wet.

Rain I don’t mind, but lightning not so much! I’ve done my share of ducking for cover lately, in some impressive thunder showers, but that’s another story (and would have a tendency, to make me appear none too bright) but we’re here to talk about fishing, so here goes.

The reds are going to be for the most part right up against the grass line so an accurate cast is essential, Zara spooks, 4” gulp glow shrimp, and if you want to sit cut bait, have all been producing slot and over-sized reds. One good method, if the terrain permits, is to set up on one end of the shore line and do a slow retrieve along the edge. It doesn’t hurt to try both lures in this manner and then move to the next area.

These higher tides allow us to go back in further and longer than usual, and the tidal basins and creeks have produced some black drum (on free-lined shrimp) as well as snook (trusty zara spook) and reds spook, gulp, bait all worked.

The outside bite has been mixed. Some large line peeling jacks have been cruising and their always a good battle, as well as big sail cats, nailing my top-water; not exactly the target species, but oh well, it beats catching nothing, but not by much. The trout are taking advantage of the cooler water temperatures and are coming back in mirro-dine’s, popping corks, and top-water are doing the trick, with upper and over-slot trout being caught.

The sharks are still here and moving around, even way back in the back waters. I mean it’s a little startling to be a quarter mile back in the inside, and see a fin go cruising past you, but then again that’s why I love this coast line with its miles of flats. You never know what you’ll see next. By the way, it’s raining as I write this. Does anybody know where the plans for that Ark went? Tight lines and good hunting .