Tales from the Tupperware Navy By: Bruce Butler

Of myths and superstitions

The banana curse and me.

Having grown up in rural Indiana and being of Cherokee and Irish descent, many superstitions were drilled into me since my earliest days.

Despite being older and more sophisticated (more or less), I still find that I won’t walk under a ladder. I knock on wood to ward off bad luck and face a black cat crossing my path with certain trepidation and of course I believe the banana curse wholeheartedly.

The first incident was while filming my very first TV show with my friend Glen Pla “The Average Angler”. We had a horrible day, and as I said goodbye I saw a banana peel on his front seat; undoubtedly the culprit. After the removal of the “yellow peril” for future episodes we experienced great success together.

That was the first of my experiences with the “Yellow Peril” and fishing. The latest was on my last charter with Jim from Colorado. I told him I wouldn’t use his name, but I lied. I only change names to protect the innocent!

I admit to a partial blame when I tell people what to bring. I always mention a hat, sunglasses water, sunscreen, etc. and jokingly (but in deadly earnest) not to bring a banana along.

We put in at Indian Bay in Aripeka and paddled North. I put him on spot after spot using both bait and lures – nothing! Now I’m not saying that the bite was hot, but I caught nice mangrove snapper, redfish and trout, but he could not catch a cold, I was dumbfounded!

Finally, at the lower end of the tide sitting inside of Indian key with bait and mullet schools everywhere within a quarter-mile radius, he reached into his backpack and pulled it out!

I cross myself and screamed what’s that!? “Oh my dad gave me this as I was leaving; I didn’t think they can affect kayaks!”

Yes, the cardinal sin. He knew of the curse, and sealed his fate. But it gets worse.

“Let me get rid of it”, he said as he ate it and threw the peel to the tides and said, “there it’s gone!”

We both turned our heads back to the Bay (which was alive with fish not five minutes ago) and there was nothing. Every fish within a half-mile radius was gone.

I’m not saying the banana was the cause, maybe thousands of fish just decided to leave at the same time by coincidence.

I doubt Jim will ever bring a banana with him ever again! Regardless, he still had a great time on the water.

So humming that old Monkee’s tune “I’m a Believer” as I sign off, may you have tight lines and no bananas!

Bruce