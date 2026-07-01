Tampa Bay Fishing Report By: Capt. Joshua Taylor

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to get on the water, this is it. Fishing across Tampa Bay has been nothing short of outstanding recently, with a variety of species providing steady action for anglers of all skill levels. Whether you’re chasing trophy tarpon, looking to fill the cooler with mangrove snapper, or simply want a fun day catching redfish and trout, Tampa Bay is delivering.

As a full-time fishing guide with more than 30 years of experience fishing in these waters, I can confidently say that this is one of the most exciting times of the year to be on the water. Bait is plentiful, water temperatures are ideal, and many of our most popular gamefish are feeding aggressively.

The biggest story around Tampa Bay continues to be the tarpon bite. Large schools of fish are moving through the Bay, along the beaches, and around the area’s major bridges. We’ve seen fish ranging from 80 to well over 150 pounds, and many are actively feeding. Live threadfin herring continue to be one of the most productive baits, although crabs have also been producing quality fish during certain tide phases. The bridges throughout Tampa Bay remain excellent locations for anglers looking to connect with the Silver King. These massive fish are using the structure, shade, and current breaks created by the bridges to ambush baitfish moving with the tides.

If your goal is fresh fish for dinner, it is hard to beat the current mangrove snapper bite. Snapper fishing around Tampa Bay bridges, channel edges, docks, and nearshore reefs has been exceptionally productive. Anglers are finding success using live pilchards, threadfin herring, and shrimp. One tactic that has worked especially well recently is chumming lightly around structure and allowing the snapper to become comfortable feeding in the water column. Using lighter fluorocarbon leaders and natural presentations has been the key to success. The bonus with snapper fishing is that anglers often encounter other species while targeting them. Grouper, cobia, jack crevalle, and even tarpon occasionally make surprise appearances during snapper trips.

The trout bite continues to be one of the most consistent fisheries throughout Tampa Bay. Grass flats throughout the Bay produce quality trout, with many fish measuring well over 20 inches. Live pilchards remain one of the top producers, but artificial lures have also been working extremely well. Soft plastic paddle tails, shrimp imitations, and suspending twitch baits have all accounted for quality catches.

Redfish action has been excellent throughout many of Tampa Bay’s mangrove shorelines and shallow flats. These fish are actively feeding on mullet, pilchards, shrimp, and crabs.

Higher tides have provided some fantastic opportunities to target redfish deep within the mangroves where they are hunting for baitfish. During lower tides, fish have been staging around creek mouths, oyster bars, and shoreline points. One of the most rewarding aspects of redfish fishing is the visual component. Many fish can be spotted cruising along shorelines before a cast is made, creating exciting sight-fishing opportunities.

Snook fishing remains productive throughout Tampa Bay, particularly around mangrove shorelines, residential docks, and current-driven structure. Live bait presentations have been producing the best results, although artificial lures are also generating strikes during low-light periods. Many of the larger snook are holding near structure and waiting for baitfish to move past them with the current. Precision casting and accurate bait placement are often the difference between success and failure.

If you’ve been thinking about getting out on the water, now is the time.

For current availability, trip information, and online booking, visit:

https://saltyscalescharter.com

I look forward to seeing you on the water.

Tight lines,

Capt. Joshua Taylor

Salty Scales Fishing Charters

USCG Licensed Captain

Tampa Bay, Florida