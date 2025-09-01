Tampa Bay Fishing Report By: Capt. Wade Osborne

Snook Season Begins

Okay, you’ve been catching and releasing snook since May; now they’re back open to harvest. People often ask me, “What does snook taste like?” I always respond with, “Better than grouper.” So, when snook season is open, naturally people want to keep one for that evening’s meal.

Every year, I find the snook fishing gets better in the upper regions of Tampa Bay in late September rather than earlier on. Reason being, the water temperature. The temperature along most of the mangrove shorelines right now is in the 88 to 90-degree range. That’s extremely hot for snook.

Currently, you will still find most snook in their typical spawning areas. These sites include inlets, jetties, river and creek mouths, bridge pilings adjacent to the shoreline, mangrove lined deepwater channels and canals.

With the extreme temperatures we’re having, early mornings have been the most productive for fishing. A good moving tidal flow is also extremely important. Lately, I’ve found an outgoing tide to be the best condition. Once you approach your selected area, spot lock or anchor your boat and toss out some live bait chum, and see if you get a reaction.

Lately, I’ve noticed that snook aren’t responding to chum bait very well, but that doesn’t mean they’re not around; so, don’t give up on your spot. Cast up-current with a free-lined bait and let it drift with the flow. Sometimes, it may take three or four passings before you get a strike; so, be patient.

I believe fish are fickle–especially snook.

As we move further into September and the water temperature decreases, more fish will move out of the deep water and onto the flats.

Spotted seatrout have been populating the deepwater grass flats all summer long. They have also been feeding along the outer edges of the grass flats adjacent to the mangrove shoreline. Later in the month, look for more and more seatrout to work their way closer to the shoreline.

When fishing on deep water grass flats more than four feet, I don’t place a bobber above the bait–I free-line them. When fishing on shallow water grass flats, I place a bobber about 2 to 3 feet above the bait. This keeps the bait out of the grass and visible to the fish.

To me, the most exciting thing about late September is the influx of redfish schools. As the water temperature continues to cool, the redfish activity really picks up on the grass flats and around the numerous oyster beds scattered throughout Tampa Bay. The redfish spawn is in full swing. This is when you can encounter schools with massive redfish up to 40 inches or more.

Of course, the usual suspects such as mangrove snapper, Spanish mackerel, bonnethead, blacktip and lemon sharks will still be plentiful.

I usually encounter Spanish mackerel and sharks in the same locations. It can be while fishing on deep water grass flats, or over some of the spoil areas in the bay. The key to getting the action started is to always chum with fresh cut bait. Remember, “Chum and they will come!” I also prefer using 30-pound fluorocarbon leader over a wire leader and a 2/0 long shank. You will get more strikes by using fluorocarbon, and the long shank hook helps prevent cutoffs.

The mangrove snapper fishing will remain strong all through the month of September. The best places to target mangroves are around bridges, jetties and artificial reefs. Cut bait chumming for mangrove snapper is also beneficial. Chumming brings snapper off the bottom and near the boat. If you’re fishing in extremely deep or fast-moving water, use just enough weight to get the bait near the bottom.

Regarding bait, there are some new hatchlings of bait on the grass flats, so make sure to throw a ¼” mesh cast net. Otherwise, you’ll be gilling baits that are the perfect size for mangrove snapper. Three-inch baitfish are usually inhaled by snapper, as soon as it hits the water. With the influx of some smaller bait, your live well will have a wide variety of sizes for whatever species you’re targeting.

Afishionado, “Adventures in Fishing.”