Tampa Bay Fishing Report By: Capt. Wade Osborne

Water Temperature Matters

The record low temperatures that the Tampa Bay area experienced in late January had a huge effect on the fishing. Multiple days with highs only reaching in the 40’s to 50’s dropped the Bay’s water temperature to 55 degrees, which can be detrimental to snook. Snook, being a subtropical and tropical species, are very water temperature sensitive. Once snook are exposed to temperatures below 55 degrees they can go into shock and begin to die.

During the winter of 2010, such temperatures persisted for two full weeks, which ended in a huge loss to Florida’s west coast snook population. It was estimated that up to one million snook died that winter. Fortunately, this year the water temperatures rebounded into the upper 50’s quickly, and Tampa Bay’s snook fishery was spared. All winter, cooler water temperatures and low tides had kept the fish in deeper water.

As we move into March, the water temperature is usually right at 70 degrees. That’s the magical number for the grass flats throughout Tampa Bay to start coming alive. As the water temperature steadily rises, the fishing opportunities increase. Not only are the temperatures rising, so are the tides. The increase of higher tides brings more water onto the grass flats for longer periods, which gives snook, redfish and seatrout more time to hunt for food.

Soon, the scaled sardines that were holding up in deeper water begin to move onto the grass flats. Once this happens, more game fish will follow. During this transition, look for fish along the deeper edges of the grass flats and mangrove points with deep water access.

Most of February, I was still fishing the creeks, residential canals and backwater channels. These areas will slowly become less productive moving into March. Even though every day is different, most days seatrout, sheepshead, mangrove snapper, silver trout and the unavoidable ladyfish are the most prevalent species. Other days, clients are catching the added bonus of snook and rat reds along with an occasional keeper redfish.

March is a great month to use “fake bait.” When working artificials, let the bait sink after the initial cast before stating your retrieve. Once retrieving, do so in a slow pop, pop motion giving the bait a chance to drop back near the bottom. Upon feeling a bite, simply lift the rod for a hook set. There’s a saying when jig fishing during the winter, “If you think you’re working the bait slow enough, slow it down even more.” Cooler months are also a good time of year for using artificial baits. Berkley Gulp three-inch shrimp is an excellent bait; D.O.A. shrimp is too. Additionally, paddle tails and curly tail plastic baits are productive. The jig head weight I use depends on the water depth. Usually, I’m using a quarter ounce but, occasionally, I’ll switch to an eighth ounce. When using any of these baits, the key to success is to work the bait slowly back to the boat.

Cut bait works well in March too. As you’re fishing, if you catch a ladyfish, keep it for cut bait. Cut it into one-inch chunks, place it on a 3/0 hook, cast it out as far as possible, place the rod in a holder at the stern of the boat and wait for a bite, as you continue to fish at the front of the boat.

