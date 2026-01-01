Targeting Redfish on the Flats in Colder Months By: Capt. Joshua Taylor

As the thermometer drops and the Gulf breeze cools the water, the game around the flats of Tampa Bay shifts, but that doesn’t mean the action slows. In fact, for passionate anglers chasing redfish (Red Drum), the colder months bring some of the most tactically rewarding opportunities. Thanks to steadier tides, clear shallow flats, and fish concentrating in predictable zones, your odds go up when you know how to rig, where to go, and what one experienced charter captain does to stay ahead. Here are the rigs, tips, spots, and how Capt. Joshua Taylor of Salty Scales works the winter redfish bite.

Rigging for Cold-Weather Redfish on the Flats

Fishing the flats for redfish during the colder months requires a more refined approach, and the right rigging can make all the difference. A 7’ to 7’6” medium-light or medium spinning rod, paired with 10–15 lb braid and a 15–20 lb fluorocarbon leader, is an ideal setup. This combination provides the perfect balance of strength and finesse, allowing you to handle powerful fish without overwhelming them in shallow water.

As temperatures drop, redfish often become more selective and respond best to slow-moving or still presentations. Live shrimp under a popping cork is one of the most reliable winter baits, especially when fish are holding tight to the bottom and reluctant to chase. Cut pinfish or chunks of fresh bait can also be deadly when redfish are feeding passively. For anglers who prefer artificials, downsizing is the key. Three- to four-inch paddletails and subtle soft-plastic jerkbaits worked slowly across the flat can trigger strikes from fish that may ignore larger, flashier offerings. In the clear winter water of Tampa Bay, a quiet and natural presentation often outfishes everything else.

Tides and movement become especially important this time of year. The incoming tide and the first part of the outgoing tide tend to produce the best action, as water movement pushes bait across the flats and positions redfish around structure. Casting toward oyster bars, flat edges, sand potholes, or mangrove islands and letting the bait settle naturally gives you the best shot at hooking up.

Prime Winter Flats Spots in Tampa Bay

When the water cools, redfish gravitate to predictably productive areas. Oyster bar edges, shell beds, and sandy potholes consistently hold fish, as these spots attract bait and warm quickly under the sun. Mangrove shorelines and creek mouths are also prime winter zones, especially late morning when the shallows begin to warm. Lower Tampa Bay’s flats, sandbars, and island edges are known for redfish movement during tide swings, with fish often cruising or tailing in just a couple feet of water.

How I Target Winter Redfish

Success this time of year comes down to stealth and strategy. Moving quietly, whether poling across a flat or easing along a mangrove edge, helps keep fish calm and within casting range. I often start the morning by scouting shallow zones with a push pole, looking for wakes, shadows, or tailing fish. If the water is clear and the fish are laid up, I’ll present a live shrimp or a subtle soft plastic well ahead of the fish’s path, allowing it to settle naturally. Slow, deliberate retrieves are essential in colder conditions.

When a redfish commits, I encourage light drag and patience, allowing the fish to run and fight cleanly without tearing free. And while winter redfish can be fired up and cooperative, responsible harvest and proper handling remain a priority to ensure a strong fishery for years to come. Also, you don’t need an expensive boat to catch winter redfish. Sometimes, wading is the most productive method for catching.

Final Thoughts

Winter provides some of the most rewarding redfish fishing on the Tampa Bay flats. Clear water, concentrated fish, and mild weather create conditions perfectly suited for sight-fishing and technical angling. Approach the flats quietly, choose the right tides, scale down your lures or present live bait naturally, and you’ll discover just how productive cold-weather redfishing can be. With the right tactics and a mindful approach, the winter season delivers unforgettable days on the water, tight lines!

Capt. Joshua Taylor is a professional angler, apparel designer, and influencer whose passion for fishing and dedication to storytelling meet. With years of experience on the water and behind the pen, Joshua ensures each issue is packed with expert tips, local reports, and stories that resonate with the angling community.

