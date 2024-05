caught this 90 pounds Tarpon in Phipps ocean park west palm beach.

Caught on third cast with a medium light spinner size 40 quantum Cabo 30# brain 50 # flouro leader 6 inch yozuri shallow diving plug green saw them coming from my left slowed retrieve times it and it ate it right in front of me. 25 minute fight shoutout to the kid who helped me land it Jake he laid out got cut up for the picture a little bit.