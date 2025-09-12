Tarpon in the Tomoka Basin

caught this 37" Tarpon in Tomoka Basin.

While setting the anchor to fish an oyster bar off the point of a dock, I saw the distinctive long bottom ray on the dorsal fin of a tarpon while it was breaching the surface. After about 10 minutes of free lining some pinfish, we got a hit but the hook didn't set. After another 50 minutes, we decided to try another spot. While I was reeling in my pinfish, I got a big hit near the surface. So I got the idea to hook the dead pinfish through the lips and retrieve just under the surface while simulating a dying/distressed baitfish. On the second cast it nailed it and it was on.