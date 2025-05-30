Tarpon Time

By Caitlyn Gatrell

Tarpon fishing is in full swing in Southwest Florida! These majestic beasts make their way around our area every year, even with some still sticking around in the winter months. But the best time of the year is here as they are migrating heavily near and are ready to eat.

We’ve recently had the pleasure of seeing them roll around the mangroves, flats, channels, backwaters, and points. It’s quite the sight when you see a bunch of them rolling around, gulping air, and even free jumping after bait. We have had times where we got them to strike on artificial bait, and I know others have had good luck as well, but we prefer to use live bait. Our go-to are finger mullet, pass crabs, and pilchards. At times if we can get a smaller ladyfish we also may throw a live one out the back and slowly troll it.

Tarpon fishing consists of a couple things. First, it’s pretty quiet, yet peaceful. We stay quiet in hopes of hearing them roll or splash around us so we can locate them. We also switch between throwing a bait out and letting it sit in the rod holder, versus actively holding our setup ourselves. If it’s quiet and calm, usually we let a few lines sit out and patiently await some activity. If the area is already active, we’ll cast, keep a finger on the line, and wait for that thump. To me, it’s a little more exciting to feel it go off in your hand, especially when it hits you hard and suddenly. Another thing to keep an eye out for is any bait that seems to be getting chased or swirls and wakes around the surface. While this does not guarantee a tarpon, it’s a good sign!

My favorite time to go tarpon fishing is in the evening, as the fish activity is often high and the surrounding skies and waters are quite stunning. First things first, we head to our area to stock up on some fresh, live bait, and then we hit various spots before the sun goes down. I’ve said it before, but fishing in the evening around a flowing incoming or outgoing tide is always my go-to adventure. I find the most excitement and opportunities for hookups when I go around this time, tarpon especially. When we do get hooked up to one, whether it’s myself or someone else on the boat, it’s an awesome battle to watch. There are tons of drag screaming, flying jumps, and runs to take in. Plus, seeing that gorgeous fish up close, and admiring its strength and beauty is another awesome feeling! If you haven’t caught a tarpon yet, either ever or this year, this is your sign! Summer fishing for Tarpon is waiting for you. I wish you tight lines.